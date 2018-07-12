Nigeria: CUPP Has No Good Agenda, Says Moghalu

Former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and presidential aspirant of Young Progressive Party, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has dismissed the new Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), saying it has no agenda to improve the lives of Nigerians.

Moghalu said the coalition represents a shift in allegiance of the same old faces and career politicians, which translates to 'same old problems for the country'.

In a statement made available to The Guardian on Tuesday, the Presidential hopeful said: "We note the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the PDP and about 30 other parties.

It is a legitimate move in a democracy. But, the real question remains: what does our country need now?

"We need a paradigm shift in governance. A regrouping of the booted out PDP and members of the failed All Progressive Congress will not achieve that.

Things are falling apart and the centre cannot hold.

It is a mere shifting of allegiances of the same old faces and the same old career politicians will mean the same old problems for Nigeria."

He maintained that Nigeria needs something new, bold and different to place the country on a sustainable path, which he reassured that his candidacy would provide.

"Our long-suffering masses now need something new, something different, and something bold if we have truly learnt the lessons of 2015.

The path is now open for a real transformative third force and generational shift, which a Kingsley Moghalu presidency would represent for Nigeria."