Nigeria: Abia State Government Approves Tax Waivers for Investors

Umuahia — To encourage willing investors in the State, Abia State government has approved categories of tax waivers to of which will in addition check the reported illegal and multiple taxation and levies that were being complained against in the state.

The state Information Commissioner Chief John Okiyi Kalu stated that the new policy will apply 100% on all levies and dues (excluding user fees and PAYE) for new investment in education that will not be less than N500 million in verified value and has a workforce of not less than 100 persons.

Also that there will be 100 per cent waiver on all levies and dues (excluding user fees and PAYE) for new investment in manufacturing that will not be less than N500 million in verified value with a workforce of not less than 50 persons.