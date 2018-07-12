11 July 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan's NISS - 'New Special Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit'

Khartoum — The director of Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) has announced the creation of a special unit to investigate and gather information so as to combat corruption and economic activity and provide information to the prosecution to file complaints.

Yesterday NISS director Salah Gosh he made the statement in a press conference in Khartoum, announcing that the economic security managed to foil an attempt to smuggle 245 kilograms of gold, currently worth $9.8 million, covered with plastic bags for camouflage purposes through the crossing of El Jeili in Khartoum Bahri (North).

He stressed that the state will continue the fight against corruption, saying: "No favouritism, no one is above the law and anyone who violates the law will be in the hands of justice."

He said the state would continuing the campaign against targeting the country and the economy. "We will not fear anyone and anyone who goes beyond these measures will be brought to justice.

He added: "We will strive to return all the unlawfully taken resources of the state".

