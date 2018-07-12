11 July 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Contract Signed for New Darfur Highway

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum / Darfur — Sudan's National Roads and Bridges Corporation and El Juneid Company have signed a contract for the construction of the Nierteti-Rokoro-Tarny-Tabit road in Darfur, with a length of 90 km, to be implemented within a period not exceeding 30 months.

Sudan's Second Vice-President, Hasabo Abdelrahman, said at the signing ceremony in Khartoum that the road is to encourage agriculture and farmers to facilitate production, productivity and marketing process to provide security, attract investment, investors and develop tourism.

The contract was signed by the National Roads and Bridges Corporation and El Juneid Roads and Bridges Company, in presence of the Minister of Transport, Roads and Bridges, Makawi Mohamed Awad, and a number of ministers, officials, and political and executive leaders of Central Darfur.

Abdelrahman renewed the state support for the programmes, projects and plans of the Ministry of Roads and Bridges, which aims to achieve development and basic infrastructure in the country.

Sudan

Long Queues As Fuel Crisis Returns to Kordofan

The fuel crisis has returned to the three states of Kordofan, affecting transportation within towns and travel to other… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.