Sudan: Contract Signed for New Darfur Highway

Khartoum / Darfur — Sudan's National Roads and Bridges Corporation and El Juneid Company have signed a contract for the construction of the Nierteti-Rokoro-Tarny-Tabit road in Darfur, with a length of 90 km, to be implemented within a period not exceeding 30 months.

Sudan's Second Vice-President, Hasabo Abdelrahman, said at the signing ceremony in Khartoum that the road is to encourage agriculture and farmers to facilitate production, productivity and marketing process to provide security, attract investment, investors and develop tourism.

The contract was signed by the National Roads and Bridges Corporation and El Juneid Roads and Bridges Company, in presence of the Minister of Transport, Roads and Bridges, Makawi Mohamed Awad, and a number of ministers, officials, and political and executive leaders of Central Darfur.

Abdelrahman renewed the state support for the programmes, projects and plans of the Ministry of Roads and Bridges, which aims to achieve development and basic infrastructure in the country.