Cameroon-African Union - Growing Partnership for Shared Gains

From Organisation of African Unity to African Union, Cameroon has remained consistent with the continental body, providing top-level officials and participating in diverse meetings.

Cameroon and the African Union are bedfellows and from inception of the continental body on May 25, 1963, the two have been working tirelessly to be one another's keeper. In essence, Cameroon has always stood by the organisation in all the mutations it has gone through moving from the Organisation of African Unity to African Union with the entry of its Constitutive Act in 2001.Cameroon even hosted the 32nd Summit of the Union in July 1996.

In fact, as one of the founding members of the Pan-African organisation, Cameroon assumed the presidency of the institution in 1969/70 and 1996 and even got the privilege to place two of its citizens in the prestigious position of Secretary General. Nzo Ekan Ngaky (1972 - 1974) and William Eteki Mboumoua (1974-1978), all of blessed memory.

Cameroon equally held the position of Vice President of the organisation in 1989 /1990, 1993 /1994 and 1995 /1996 and has been hosting some of the institutions of the union. The country has also thus far placed two Commissioners in the organisation:

Late Elizabeth Tankeu who was Commissioner for Trade and Industry and now Prof. Sarah Mbi Enow Anyang Agbor, serving as Commissioner for Human Resources, Science and Technology.

Lining up other top-level officials in the rallying organisation like the current President of the Pan-African Parliament Hon. Roger Nkodo Dang who moved from Vice President in 2012 to President since 2015 is telling of the growing confidence existing between the country and the organisation.

Organs like the African Commission on Human and People's Rights and the African Court on Human and People's Rights do also have influential Cameroonians therein.

The country has contributed in financing the African Phytosanitary Council created in 1964 and has equally been hosting it likewise the Phytosanitary Research and Training Centre. Cameroon equally plays host to the Continental Logistics Base of the African Standby Force in Douala following the signing of the Headquarter Agreement in Yaounde on October 12, 2015. Consultations have been intensifying to accelerate its operationalisation.

Cameroon was in January 2015 voted to host the Rectorate of Pan-African University. Flesh was given to this choice on April 6, 2018. In effect, the African Union and the government of Cameroon signed three agreements for the hosting of three important Pan-African Institutions in Yaounde.

These are the Pan-African University Rectorate in Yaounde, the African Monetary Fund and the African Union Sport Council.

These above mentioned moves are symbolic in representing a common desire of Cameroon and the African Union to fortify their alliance.

There is thus no gainsay in that these moves, like others in the past and certainly some in the future, are contributing to a better design of the organisation notably stimulating the socio-cultural and economic growth of its members.