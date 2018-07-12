The Parliament deliberated and adopted, the President of the Republic hereby enacts the law set out below: SECTION I: Ordinance No. 2018/2 of 4 June 2018 to amend and supplement some provisions of Law No. 2017/21 of 20 December 2017 : Finance Law of the Republic of Cameroon for the 2018 financial year is hereby ratified. SECTION 2: This law shall be registered, published according to the procedure of urgency and inserted in the Official Gazette in English and French.
Yaounde, 11 July 2018 President of the Republic