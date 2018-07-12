12 July 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Minister Summons NYSC DG Over Adeosun's Certificate

By Orkula Shagee and Maureen Onochie

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung yesterday summoned the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure over the alleged forged NYSC exemption certificate of the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun.

Speaking to journalists yesterday in Abuja, the minister said the move was to get first hand information from the DG on what transpired and how far the scheme had gone with the investigation.

He said as soon as he was done getting the brief from the NYSC boss, he would brief Nigerians on the matter.

Meanwhile, when our reporter visited the scheme's headquarters yesterday, a source revealed that top officials of the NYSC had been engaged in series of meeting as part of investigation into the matter.

Another source told our reporter that there was confusion at the scheme saying "We are still wondering if the certificate was given to her from the scheme even if it was fake or if the woman forged it outside the scheme.

"What we still don't understand is why she had to apply for an exemption certificate but she was not made to go and observe her one year service, anyway, that is if she got any certificate from the scheme.

"Although General Bomoi is late, I hope part of the investigation will be to invite past DG's as well to come and testify as to what happened, but it still has to be if she got the certificate from here or it was forged."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

