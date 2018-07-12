Blantyre — Be Forward Wanderers captain, Alfred Manyozo Jnr has credited their recent winning performance to the team's coach, Bob Mpinganjira.

The Nomads have moved from 13th position on the TNM Super League log table to the third slot after winning their recent games.

Manyozo, admitted the Nomads had to dig deep in order to turn the tables.

"Thank God we are in this space again. We are fighting so hard and it was not easy but our coach has always been pushing us, and as much as it was hard, this is a great feeling," said Manyozo on Tuesday.

He also gave credit to his fellow players for unity and dedication.

"Yeah, it looks easy, but there is a lot of work that has been done behind the scenes. There is unity among us and dedication. We must also salute our executive committee for being there for us when the chips were down," said Manyozo.

The midfielder workhorse also popularly known as Mascherano said they are now focusing on their weekend trip to Mzuzu where they will face Moyale Barracks on Saturday before meeting Mzuni FC 24 hours later.

"We want to collect maximum points in both games because we know it will put us somewhere closer to Bullets and Silver Strikers who are ahead of us," he said.

The defending champions kicked-off the 2018 season on a higher note after beating Silver Strikers 2-1 away before some misfortunes.

They drew to Nyasa Big Bullets 0-0, before losing to Azam Tigers and Red Lions. They drew to Karonga United and Dwangwa United.

However, the Nomads resurrected when they managed to collect 12 points consecutively against Kamuzu Barracks, Blue Eagles and Nchalo United.

Last week they also managed to beat TN Stars 3-1 in Balaka.

Currently, the Nomads occupy third position with 21 points from 11 games. If they can manage to collect 6 points from Mzuzu they will have 27 points.

Silver Strikers are topping the log table with 27 points, while Nyasa Big Bullets are coming second with 25 points.