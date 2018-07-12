12 July 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Oshikoto Sets Aside N$2 Million for 110 Toilets

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya — One hundred and ten toilets will be constructed during this financial year in Oshikoto Region through the regional council, in addition to the 87 toilets that were constructed in the previous financial year.

The sum of N$2 million was set aside for this purpose.

Oshikoto chief regional officer Frans Enkali said the sanitation programme is a priority of the region. This, he added, is in line with President Hage Geingob's Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP) that aims at providing 50,000 rural toilets by 2019 and to entirely eliminate the unhygienic bucket toilet system designed in the colonial era for blacks.

"The project will cover all the eleven constituencies, hence this translates that ten toilets will be built in each constituency during this financial year. However, there will be variation in terms of labour costs due to geographical landscapes in some of the constituencies such as Guinas and Tsumeb which is rocky, as compared to others with finer soil," stated Enkali.

On other matters, Enkali noted with concern the issue of Guinas that is the only constituency operating without an office. Previously the staff operated in a settlement office at Oshivelo. The dilemma came as a result of the delimitation of the region, which saw the formation of an additional constituency of Nehale Lya Mpingana.

Oshivelo became part of it leaving the staff without an office.

"Once funds are available we will prioritise the project for an office, which is to be built at Tsintsabis, because it is not fair that it is the only constituency without an office," he said.

Namibia

Sex Videos Shown in Child Rape Trial

Pornographic material was found stored on a cellphone belonging to a former Otjiwarongo school hostel supervisor who is… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.