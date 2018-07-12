South Africa: Protesters Set Fire Station in Cape Town Alight

Protesters set the Gugulethu Fire Station in Cape Town alight in the early hours of Thursday, forcing firefighters to vacate the premises.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Theo Layne said firefighters had to remain in the drill yard until metro police and law enforcement dispersed the protesters.

Layne said the front of the station had sustained severe damage, including the watch room, engine bay doors and the security entrance gate.

He said the Fizeka offices at the rear of the station were also set alight.

One office section sustained severe damage.

He said firefighters from Mitchells Plain responded to the incident but were delayed due to blocked roadways caused by protesters.

Protesters had also torched an LDV that belonged to a security company.

The station would remain closed for the rest of the day.

No injuries were reported.

More to follow.

News24