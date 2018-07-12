12 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Protesters Set Fire Station in Cape Town Alight

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo)

Protesters set the Gugulethu Fire Station in Cape Town alight in the early hours of Thursday, forcing firefighters to vacate the premises.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Theo Layne said firefighters had to remain in the drill yard until metro police and law enforcement dispersed the protesters.

Layne said the front of the station had sustained severe damage, including the watch room, engine bay doors and the security entrance gate.

He said the Fizeka offices at the rear of the station were also set alight.

One office section sustained severe damage.

He said firefighters from Mitchells Plain responded to the incident but were delayed due to blocked roadways caused by protesters.

Protesters had also torched an LDV that belonged to a security company.

The station would remain closed for the rest of the day.

No injuries were reported.

More to follow.

News24

South Africa

Why I Visited Buhari - South African President Ramaphosa

The South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, who visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday has given… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.