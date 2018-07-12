Malawi: Nchalo United Bites the Dust - No Money to Continue in Malawi Super League

Newly promoted Nchalo United's romance with TNM Super League has abruptly been frozen following the clubs lack of financial status to oil the affair.

In a statement seen by Nyasa Times titled 'failure to honor the coming fixtures', the club informs the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) and Football Association of Malawi (FAM) that it will not be able to fulfill fixtures for this weekend and beyond.

The club's committee says this regrettable decision has been necessitated by the financial challenges the committee has been facing in running the daily affairs of the club.

"As it is currently, the club has no money and already deep in debt. Efforts have been made to try and maintain the running of the club, but the club is at a point where it cannot continue anymore.

"There is no money for salaries, game bonuses, and equipment and travel expenses," reads the statement signed by the general secretary Beston Malunga.

The statement written on July 9 further says, "Until the financial situation changes for the better, the club will not take part in the TNM Super League or any competition. Nchalo United Football Club regrets any inconveniences this may cause."

The lower Shire side was in relegation zone as it was perched on position 14 in a 16-member team. It had nine points from 12 games.

Apart from competently competing in the top flight league, most newly promoted sides finds the going tough owing to the lack of financial muscle.