Mauritius: NPCC - First National Productivity and Quality Convention to Be Organised

press release

The National Productivity and Competitiveness Council (NPCC) is organising the first National Productivity and Quality Convention (NPQC) from 01 to 03 August 2018 at Le Meridien Hotel, Pointe Aux Piments. The Convention will serve as a premier platform for quality and productivity practitioners from public and private organisations of Mauritius and Rodrigues to showcase their value creation projects in the field of productivity and quality.

This initiative has successfully attracted some 114 local organisations, comprising 24 Small and Medium Enterprises, 34 large companies and 56 Government bodies, which have registered for the convention. The organisations are required to present a project related to productivity and quality through Quality Circles, Innovation, Business Excellence, Productivity Improvement and Lean Management during the convention. The NPCC is presently assisting the registered organisations by providing them coaching and advice so as to help them deliver a strong presentation.

Projects presented by the organisations will first be judged by a panel of local jurors and all the Gold Awardees will then have to convince three international jurors who are quality and productivity experts. They are the Executive Director of the Quality Circle Forum of India, Mr. D.K. Srivastava; the Vice President of the Singapore Productivity Association, Mr. Peng Yong Tan; and O.B.E, Chief Operation Officer of the Institute of Productivity, United Kingdom, Prof. Daniel Khan.

The participants in each category will compete for the Gold, Silver or Bronze awards. The six best teams will be offered the opportunity to participate in the International Convention for Quality Control Circles (ICQCC 2018) in Singapore from 22 to 25 October 2018. They will have the opportunity to meet with representatives of multinationals and learn from others' experience, benefitting from a significant exposure at an international event. The first international participation of Mauritian teams will pave the way for the NPCC to become the 14th ICQCC member. This membership will open opportunities for future networking between the NPCC and the other member countries.

A gala award ceremony marking the culmination point in the NPQC initiative will also be held on 03 August 2018 at Le Meridien Hotel, Pointe Aux Piments, so as to reward the best organisations that have achieved operational excellence and quality in their processes.