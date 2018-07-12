11 July 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: A New Minister, a New GRTS DG and a New Government Spokesperson

Tagged:

Related Topics

Information and communication are indispensable to any system of government, especially one that aims to be democratic. Any fetter to information and communication would lead to a misguided society.

One can easily tell the nature of the government by examining the content disseminated by the public media. The more control of the public media the less the coverage of divergent views and matters that are of importance and interest to the vast majority of the people.

The Barrow administration is heading towards its second birthday. Many Gambians still rely on the non-state media for information. Now that there is a new Minister, a new Director General of GRTS and new Spokesperson for the Government. Foroyaa will monitor national broadcasting to determine whether it is living up to expectation or not.

One anticipates that after two years of delay in constitutional review, truth and reconciliation, electoral reform, security sector reform and implementation of a National Development Plan, the plate of the Minister, Director General and Government Spokesperson will be full to capacity as the public hungers for update on development.

The future will tell whether the state or non-state media and those who disseminate information would carry the day in meeting the expectations of the public.

Gambia

Kerewan Area Council Face NA Select Committee - Presents Report On 2015/16

The National Assembly (NA) Select Committee on Local Government and Lands, Ombudsman and IEC, received the audited… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.