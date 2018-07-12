11 July 2018

Gambia: Kiang West FC Wins LRRFA League, Ascends to League Div 2 Gff

History was made on Sunday 8th July, 2018 as Kiang West Football Club became the first team from provincial Gambia to secure a place in the national league of the country.

Kiang West, a district made up of 33 villages, secured a place in the second division Gambian league for the 2018/19 season following a 3-0 annihilation of Jarra Central in the final played at Jarra Soma Mini Stadium at the end of the LRR Football Association Regional League.

Lamin Daffeh gave the Kiangkas a first half lead following a tap in and an own goal just past the half hour mark ensured a 2 nil lead at the break. Daffeh scored his second at the start of the second half to secure the insurmountable lead, a true reflection on the balance of place.

As a reward, Kiang West will rub shoulders with the likes of Steve Biko and Bombada in the GFF League Division Two as part of the new expanded League structure as the GFF finally delivers on its promise of ensuring decentralization in the domestic game for the first time ever.

The final was graced by GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo, accompanied by General Secretary Lamin M Jassey, WCRFA President Abdou Karim Sey, GFF Human Resources Manager Baboucarr Camara and Women's Football Co-coordinator Sainey Sissohore. The Chairman of the Mansakonko Area Council Landing Sanneh was also in attendance.

