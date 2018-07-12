Cameroon: Decree N°2018/406 of 11 July 2018 to Extend the Term of Office of Municipal Councillors

The President Of The Republic,
Mindful of the Constitution; Mindful of Law N°2012/1 of 19 April 2012 relating to Electoral Code, as amended and supplemented by Law N°2012/17 of 21 December 2012; Following consultation with the Government and the Senate Bureau, Considering the letter of the Prime Minister, Head of Government, dated 18 June 2018; Considering the letter of the President of the Senate dated 20 June 2018, Hereby decrees as follows: Article 1.- The term of office of municipal councilors, elected at the poll of 30 September 2013, and whose as-of-right session was held on Tuesday, 15 October 2013, is extended for a period of 12 (twelve) months, with effect from 15 October 2018. Article 2.- This decree shall be registered, published according to the procedure of urgency and inserted in the Official Gazette in French and English.
Yaounde, 11th July 2018 President Of The Republic