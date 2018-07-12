Cameroon: Decree N°2018/406 of 11 July 2018 to Extend the Term of Office of Municipal Councillors

The Parliament deliberated and adopted, the President of the Republic hereby enacts the law set out below: SECTION I:… Read more »

Mindful of the Constitution; Mindful of Law N°2012/1 of 19 April 2012 relating to Electoral Code, as amended and supplemented by Law N°2012/17 of 21 December 2012; Following consultation with the Government and the Senate Bureau, Considering the letter of the Prime Minister, Head of Government, dated 18 June 2018; Considering the letter of the President of the Senate dated 20 June 2018, Hereby decrees as follows: Article 1.- The term of office of municipal councilors, elected at the poll of 30 September 2013, and whose as-of-right session was held on Tuesday, 15 October 2013, is extended for a period of 12 (twelve) months, with effect from 15 October 2018. Article 2.- This decree shall be registered, published according to the procedure of urgency and inserted in the Official Gazette in French and English.

