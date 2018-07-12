12 July 2018

Malawi: Bullets Target Maximum Points Against Red Lions

By Arkangel Tembo

Blantyre — Nyasa Big Bullets and Red Lions will face off in the TNM Super League match at the Mulanje Park Stadium on Saturday.

The People's Team is fresh from their 3-0 victory against Azam Tigers in their previous league encounter last weekend at the same venue.

Nyasa Big Bullets Assistant Coach, Elijah Kananji, told Malawi News Agency on Wednesday that their target is to collect maximum points from the game against the Reds.

He said there was need for the team to forget their recent victory and keep fighting for more points.

"We've got to keep going, taking game by game, the Tigers' game result is gone and we have to focus on Red Lions. They are a good side and we are not underrating them," Kananji said.

In an interview with Red Lions Coach Stereo Gondwe said they were optimistic of a positive result come Saturday.

"We still have to play our usual game and make sure we win and see where the results lead us. All we want is to be on a good position this weekend," he said on Wednesday.

On one hand, the soldiers have Loti Chawinga, Innocent Bokosi and Benesi Kaisi who can spoil the Bullets' party. On the other hand, Elijah Kananji will be beaming with confidence as he has enough arsenals to slaughter the old capital city based out-fit in Chiukepo Msowoya, Brighton Munthali and Nelson Kangunje.

The People's Team is on second position on the log table with 25 points from 11 games, while Red Lions are on the seventh slot with 17 points from 13 games. +

