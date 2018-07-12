Tanzania: Postal Corp Told to Embrace Technology or Perish

Tanzania Posts Corporation (TPC) needs to improve quality of their products through innovations so as to fit in the current electronic environment and draw new customers to boost revenue, the Deputy Minister for Works, Communication and Transport Eng Atashasta Nditiye has said.

Eng Nditiye made the remarks while opening 16th Southern Africa Postal Operators Association (SAPOA) annual general meeting held in Dar es Salaam recently.

The Deputy Minister said that, currently, Tanzania was reviewing the National Postal policy of 2003 where it will be out soon so that the post of the e-age can be efficiently supported at policy level.

"You should note that the environment you are operating today has changed enormously and is changing very fast. In that way, it is essential to respond effectively rather than to dictate the evolution of ICT and go against changing needs of customers," Eng Nditiye said.

He advised TPC to embrace communication technologies and to take Information Communication Technology (ICT) as a tool which will provide more deliverable channels for customers.

"In this regards don't just work as usual or sit wait the changes to frustrate your business. Be proactive and make whatever possible within your reach to know what the customers really need," the deputy minister noted.

He pointed out that the government appreciates that, as TPC move through the changing nature and character of the global postal markets, there are number of opportunities which need to be positively exploited.

He cited physical postal network for improving business through E-commerce must be supported by a strong electronic network for enhanced economic growth and overall social cultural development of our nations and people.

The acting Postmaster General Hassan Mwang'ombe said that the SAPOA annual meeting has attracted over ten countries members of Southern African Development Community (SADC) to share experience and knowledge on how to improve posts services to the people.