12 July 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Enhancement of Airport Security Crucial

By Ludovick Kazoka in Dodoma

THE government is conducting a review of the Civil Aviation Act, 2003, which will give a mandate to the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) to enhance security to non-passengers in the country's airports.

The revelation was made here during a media workshop on Aviation Security yesterday by Aviation Security Senior Inspector of TCAA, Salim Msangi, who pointed out that under the current law, TCAA focuses on its security to passengers in airports.

"Following a 2016 Ataturk Airport terrorist attack, which affected passengers and non-passengers, the government is now reviewing the Civil Aviation Act to enhance security in airports," said the Senior Security Inspector at the workshop.

The workshop, which was organised by TCAA brought together Dodoma-based journalists from various media houses. They were enlightened on issues pertaining to aviation security and the rights of flight passengers.

Mr Msangi said that TCAA has installed a body scanner at the Julius Kambarage Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam to enhance security.

The technology can detect narcotic drug mules at the airport. On his part, TCAA Manager for Dodoma Region, Mr Ludovic Ndumbaro, observed that the number of flight passengers was set to increase in the country in the wake of major reforms of Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL).

Read the original article on Daily News.

