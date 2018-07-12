Tanzania: Tasaf Beneficiaries Focus On Cashew Nut Processing Factories

MASASI District Council is planning to support its poor households benefiting from the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF) programme with prerequisite skills to establish cashew nut processing factories.

The Acting District Executive Director (DED), Mr Jeremiah Lubeleje told a group of journalists visiting TASAF activities implemented in the region, yesterday that the goal is to associate each and every one in implementing the industrialisation agenda.

He hailed TASAF for remarkable achievement made by the productive social safety net (PSSN) programme in transforming lives and boosting the development of poor people in their region.

"Through the programme a total of 30 wells have been dug, 51 farm trees have been grown as well as the improving charcoal dams for the distribution of water.

Other achievement includes supporting the beneficiaries to start up income generating activities the like of livestock keeping, farming and small businesses," said MrLubeleje.

Besides the transformation, he noted a gap since some of the villages in the District have not been enrolled in the programme.

Out of 166 villages in the District, the DED said only 97 villages benefit from the programme, a reason that bring about poor households in the remaining villages to think of being isolated.

"It is important that the government see the need to include all poor households in the country... currently, the number of people benefiting from unconditional and conditional cash grants and public works programmes in Masasi District totals 10,559 people," he observed.

The TASAF Coordinator in Masasi District, Mr Thobias Mkude pointed out that the beneficiaries had identified a tree planting project based on the timber challenge in the region.

Mr Mkude disclosed that the problem was witnessed during the national wide school desk campaign.

"The project involved 138 beneficiaries who participated in planting a total of 2,580 trees which can be harvested after 10 years and after.

Besides meeting the challenge it also helped in environmental management," noted MrMkude.

A beneficiary of the programme, Neema Luka (42), witnessed that the wages she was receiving from the public works programme helped her to save and later built a house.

The mother of five children and a widow said that through the programme she is confident of maintaining the upkeep of her family.