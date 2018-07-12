Tanzania: Duwasa Instructed to Boost Monthly Revenue Receipts

MINISTER for Water and Irrigation, Prof Makame Mbarawa, has issued a six-month ultimatum for Dodoma Urban Water and Sewerage Authority (Duwasa) to raise revenue collection from 1.3bn.- to 1.8bn/-.

Speaking here yesterday shortly after visiting the authority, Prof Mbarawa said it is not justifiable for Duwasa to collect such a small amount while they are many customers.

During his one-day tour of water projects at the designated capital, Prof Mbarawa called for increased revenue collection that matches with its consumer base.

He said with the government's relocation to Dodoma, the authority has a capital of potential consumers. Consequently, the increase should be reflected in revenue collection.

"For the time being you are generating 1.3bn/-, in the next six months, I want it raised to 1.8bn/- from there. I will give you the new targets later" said Prof Mbarawa.

" I want you to conduct soul searching. There is no way with the increasing water use but the collection remains at 1.3bn/-. Tis is not a good trend," he said.

"CEO your performance will be appraised especially in this criteria. We need increased revenue generation to improve infrastructure and address other challenges in the sector and in so doing offer the best services."

He underscored the need for the ministry employees to observe integrity by working for the common public interest instead of siding with unfaithful customers to sabotage DUWASA.

Welcoming the Minister, Duwasa Chief Executive Officer, Eng David outlined some of the challenges as including water leakages that stand at 28.7 per cent.

"Some of the meters are outdated. We plan to bring in new water measurement machines so that tap water theft and leakages are controlled," he said.