12 July 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Police Arrest 14 Sex Workers in Katavi

By Peti Siyame in Mpanda

POLICE in Katavi Region have arrested 14 twilight girls commonly known as 'Madada poa' for allegedly involving themselves in sex trade during the night at Majengo Street in Mpanda Town.

The Katavi Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Damas Nyanda confirmed the arrest of the girls during an operation that was conducted at night at Mtaa wa Fisi area, five brothels and a guest house that was converted into a brothel near Allyen Petrol station in the area.

It was further alleged that most of the sex workers are from Tabora, Kigoma, Mbeya, Rukwa, Singida, Manyara, Arusha, Dodoma and Lake Zone regions.

The RPC further said that the arrest of the girls followed complaints from parents, guardians and wananchi that school boys are in danger of contracting HIV since they have developed a habit of frequenting the brothels and have become regular clients of the girls.

He said that the girls used to operate their trade at Isumamilolo gold mine, but after mining activities were suspended, they invaded Mtaa wa Fisi and renting houses, turning them into brothels.

The rent of each room is 180,000/- per month. Majengo Ward Councillor, Mr Willy Mbogo who is also the Mpanda Municipal Mayor admitted to have received litany of complaints from the area residents since he resides near Mtaa wa Fisi, saying that he reported the matter to Mpanda Central Police Station for further actions.

The RPC insisted that the operation is sustainable and that all suspects will be arraigned in court once investigations over their cases are over.

