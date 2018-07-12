ABHIK Patwa, Mohamed Khan and Captain Zamoyoni Jabomeke were instrumental in Tanzania's historic six-wicket win over Uganda in ICC World Twenty Overs cricket qualifier in Kigali, Rwanda, yesterday.

Patwa who posted 47 runs from 36 balls, Zafar who added 40 runs from 36 balls, their innings were brightened by additional 32 runs from the team captain, Jaboneke.

Uganda Cranes who won the toss and opted to bat first, ended their onslaught with 155 runs for eight in 20 overs.

In chasing the score, Tanzania quickly beat it with 158 runs for 4, managed in 9.1 overs to win by six wickets Tanzania who lost to Uganda in their first meeting, played well this time.

Captain Zamoyoni Jaboneke 32(12) joined Khan to complete his Player of the match performance and together knocked off the deficit with 5 balls to spare.

Zamoyoni Jaboneke 3/28 picked the most important wickets for Tanzania with Kassim Nassor 3/15 coming in handy. In the chase, Tanzania batted with caution and Jitin Singh's two boundaries in the first over put them on track.

Despite the loss, Uganda remains in second place on the table with a better run rate compared to third placed Tanzania who have won and lost as many games as the Cricket Cranes.

On Tuesday, Tanzania suffered a seven wicket defeat at the hands of Kenya at the same venue. Kenya managed to chase Tanzania's target and won with 69 balls remaining, posting 119 runs for three wickets in 8.3/20 overs.

Tanzania elected to bat first posting 118 runs for nine wickets in 19 overs, a target that Kenya easily chased, to strengthen their grip of the top spot with six points from maximum three matches.

As Kenya continued to pile on the runs in the tournament, Tanzania failed to bounce back from their weekend's defeat to Uganda.

And, the latest defeat left Tanzania languishing second bottom with two points from three matches. Tanzania suffered a 64-run loss to Uganda Cranes last Sunday.

Uganda, who won the toss, opted to bat first and managed to post a staggering 185-run score with a loss of only four wickets.

The score looked unassailable to the Tanzanian boys as their efforts on resumption ended with 117 runs with a loss of seven wickets. In their opening match, Tanzania posted a 79 run victory over hosts Rwanda at the same venue.

The yesterday's results means that Tanzania is still in contention to win one of the two tickets for the upper stage of the tournament. The team is just required to win all remaining matches.

The qualifier is played in a round robin. On Saturday Tanzania will have a date with Rwanda at 9:30am, then Uganda will battle it out against Kenya from 1:50pm.

The Kigali showdown will determine which teams will qualify for the 2019 ICC World Twenty20 qualifier tournament to be played in the 1st quarter of 2019.