Tanzania: TRA Issues Guidelines for Amnesty for 2018/19 Year

TANZANIA Revenue Authority (TRA) said yesterday the one-year amnesty for outstanding tax will not be extended to property tax and excise duty charged under East African Community (EAC) treaty.

In the ended session of budget parliament, the treasury minister was given a mandate to grant amnesty to firms to pay the principal tax arrears without interest and penalties in the next 12 months to next June.

TRA Commissioner General Charles Kichere said those eligible to benefit from the amnesty are companies that showed their tax outstanding and pledged to pay the principal amount before the deadline expired.

"Those qualifying will sign a special agreement with TRA and receive 100 per cent amnesty. But those falsifying their tax information will automatically lose credibility for amnesty," Mr Kichere told reporters.

The TRA chief said those who have filed any tax appeal they should drop their cases and agree to pay the principal as per amnesty deadline.

Minister for Finance and Planning Dr Philip Mpango told the budget parliament last month that the measure is expected to improve tax compliance by 10 per cent.

According to him, the measure would enable the government to collect the outstanding principal amount and boost revenue collection.

The TRA Chief was clarifying and mapping out the way forward following the amendment of Tax Administration Act of the law by the Parliament last month in Dodoma.

dTRA said taxpayers qualified for the amnesty are those who have filed tax returns but have some outstanding to settle; yet to submit returns but have outstanding; those who were yet to be registered under TIN or VRN and unregistered by any TRA system and those who have money laundering or human trafficking or any form of illegal activities cases.