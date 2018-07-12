12 July 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe Prisoners Demand Right to Vote

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust
...
By Marcus Mushonga

Harare — The High Court in Zimbabwe is presiding over a matter brought by some prisoners demanding to vote in the general elections scheduled for the end of this month.

Prisoners, Tungamirai Madzokere and Last Maengahama, currently serving prison terms of 20 years each at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison after conviction of murdering a policeman last year, want the High Court to issue an order compelling the government and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to register them on the national voters roll and facilitate their voting on July 30.

Yvonne Musarurwa, who was also a prisoner until he was released under an amnesty early this year, is the third applicant.

Madzokere, Maengahama and Musarurwa, who are represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, that since the period that they had been detained, ZEC had neither carried out any voter education, including voter registration nor enabled prisoners to cast their vote during several by-elections held to elect legislators.

The applicants argued that they are entitled to exercise their political rights regardless of their status as detainees.

Judge Justice Clement Phiri is presiding over the hearing.

While all Zimbabweans aged over 18 have the right to vote, as enshrined in the constitution, prisoners have never been accorded that right. President Emmerson Mnangagwa in March pardoned some 3 000 prisoners to ease overpopulation in the Southern African country's jails.

The amnesty was anticipated to bring the prison population down to 17 000.

More on This

Court Hears Prisoners' Petition to Vote

High Court Judge Justice Clement Phiri will on Wednesday 11 July 2018 preside over the hearing and determination of an… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.