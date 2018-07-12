12 July 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: Google Explores Various Partnerships With Nigeria

By Emeka Okonkwo in Abuja, Nigeria

Abuja — GOOGLE, the multinational technology company, is exploring possible partnerships with Nigeria.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country (over 190 million people), has been identified as one of the major countries where the latest generation of internet users will emerge.

The discussions with Google follow a delegation led by Nigeria Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo meeting executives at the company's corporate headquarters in the Silicon Valley.

The meeting heralded the start of the investment road show to San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Osinbajo said the government would support Google's Next Billion users plan, intended to ensure greater digital access around the world.

The Nigerian delegates and Google executives, including Chief Executive Officer, Sundar Pichai, also discussed other areas for possible partnerships, including the establishment of Google Artificial Intelligence Centres in tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

There is a possibility of the establishment of a YouTube Creator space to support Nigeria's digital content producers to enable them leverage on YouTube and Google Tools.

Other areas discussed include the expansion of Google's Launchpad Accelerator Programme in Africa.

Google has also indicated interest in the policy environment in Nigeria and formulation of policy to encourage partnerships and investments in Nigeria's technology space.

The technology firm is set to offer training to Nigerians on Android and web development, digital marketing and taking business online.

