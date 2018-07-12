12 July 2018

South Africa: Chaos in Kimberley As Protesters Wreak Havoc in the Streets

Several people were injured in Kimberley following a service delivery protest, Northern Cape police said on Thursday.

Lieutenant-Colonel Dimakatso Mooi told News24 that chaos erupted when residents delivered their memorandum of demands at the municipal office.

"Police had to fire rubber bullets when chaos erupted. No arrests have been made yet," Mooi said.

Crowds of protesting residents marched through the streets over apparent service delivery issues and high tariffs.

They are also calling for the heads of certain officials within the Sol Plaatje Municipality.

Scenes on social media showed community members marching through rubble-strewn streets while black smoke from burning tyres enveloped them.

Police on the scene are keeping an eye on developments and are reportedly using tear gas and stun grenades, as well as rubber bullets, to disperse the crowds.

