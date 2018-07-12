Malawi Police has said three people have been arrested on suspicion of having played part in the killing of a long time Greek tobacco farmer at Namwera in Mangochi, Harry Yiannakis, who was shot at his estate in May.

A 52-year-old farmer was also robbed off K14 million the day he was killed at his Tambala Estate in Masuku, Traditional Authority Bwananyambi in Mangochi.

Mangochi police station spokesman Rodrick Maida said officers have arrested the three suspects on separate occasions with the help of community members.

He said they are following leads and hinted of further arrests of other two suspects.

Police has withheld particular of the suspects being held " for fear of jeorpadising our investigations."

Maida said once ther two other suspects have been arrested, they will put together details of the murder case.

At the time of his murder, Yiannakis was 62.