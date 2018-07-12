12 July 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Police Arrest 3 Suspects in Murder of Greek Tobacco Farmer Yiannakis

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
...
By Zawadi Chilunga

Malawi Police has said three people have been arrested on suspicion of having played part in the killing of a long time Greek tobacco farmer at Namwera in Mangochi, Harry Yiannakis, who was shot at his estate in May.

A 52-year-old farmer was also robbed off K14 million the day he was killed at his Tambala Estate in Masuku, Traditional Authority Bwananyambi in Mangochi.

Mangochi police station spokesman Rodrick Maida said officers have arrested the three suspects on separate occasions with the help of community members.

He said they are following leads and hinted of further arrests of other two suspects.

Police has withheld particular of the suspects being held " for fear of jeorpadising our investigations."

Maida said once ther two other suspects have been arrested, they will put together details of the murder case.

At the time of his murder, Yiannakis was 62.

Malawi

'Anti-Corruption Body 'Halfhearted and Compromised'

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), a governance arm of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) has… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.