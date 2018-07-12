12 July 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ekiti Election - Secondus Leads PDP Protest to National Assembly Over Alleged Brutality

By Queenesther Iroanusi

Members of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) have stormed the main entrance of the National Assembly to protest the alleged brutality of the police on the party's supporters in Ekiti State.

The party, led by its national chairman, Uche Secondus, arrived on Wednesday to petition the lawmakers against the police; but were, however, stopped by security officers at the gate.

Yesterday, armed police officers numbering over 50 cordoned off the entrance to the Ekiti State Government house, restricting movement in and out of the complex.

Police officers used tear gas to disperse a political rally called by Governor Ayodele Fayose; with the governor and others affected.

The police explained on Wednesday evening that they dispersed the rally to prevent potential violence between PDP supporters and those of the All Progressives Congress (APC); who the police said also had a rally planned.

The APC, however, told PREMIUM TIMES they had no rally planned for Wednesday.

