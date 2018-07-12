Kenya: Malombe Takes Kitui Gubernatorial Battle to Supreme Court

Kitui — Former Kitui County Governor Julius Malombe has moved to the Supreme Court after a second blow was dealt on him by the Appellate Court.

This turn of event comes after Malombe's appeal against the High Court's ruling in March was thrown out by the Court of Appeal on June 28.

Malombe moved to the Supreme Court saying he was dissatisfied with the ruling by both the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

Justices Mohammed Warsame, Prof Otieno Odek and Roselyn Nambuye dismissed Malombe's appeal citing lack of merit.

In his notice of appeal filed on July 6, the former governor says the decisions by the courts failed to consider his evidence on alleged electoral malpractices and inflation of votes.

"Take notice that the appellant being dissatisfied with the entire decision of the Court of Appeal intends to appeal to the Supreme Court of Kenya against the whole of the said decision as decided," the notice reads.