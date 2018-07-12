12 July 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: AFRICOM Denies Reports of Carrying Out Air Raid in Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

The United States Africa Command [AFRICOM] has denies reports by local media indicating that U.S military carried out an airstrike in southern Somalia, targeting Al-Shabaab militants.

AFRICOM said in statement that there was no any U.S. air raid against Al Shabaab in Somalia in the past 48 hours.

The statement came after unknown military jets are reported to have conducted an airstrikes at Al-shabab base in Middle Jubba region on Wednesday.

The aerial attacks have targeted Al-shabab base and a training ground at Hassan Kusoow village between Jawaari and Rahole villages in middle Jubba region.

It is not clear to which country the fighter jets carried out the attack, but Kenyan and U.S. warplanes usually target Al-Shabaab in Somalia.

Somalia

U.S. Appoints New Ambassador to Somalia

President Trump on Wednesday announced his ambassador picks for Somalia and Nicaragua, aiming to reduce the number of… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.