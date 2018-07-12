Somalia: AFRICOM Denies Reports of Carrying Out Air Raid in Somalia

The United States Africa Command [AFRICOM] has denies reports by local media indicating that U.S military carried out an airstrike in southern Somalia, targeting Al-Shabaab militants.

AFRICOM said in statement that there was no any U.S. air raid against Al Shabaab in Somalia in the past 48 hours.

The statement came after unknown military jets are reported to have conducted an airstrikes at Al-shabab base in Middle Jubba region on Wednesday.

The aerial attacks have targeted Al-shabab base and a training ground at Hassan Kusoow village between Jawaari and Rahole villages in middle Jubba region.

It is not clear to which country the fighter jets carried out the attack, but Kenyan and U.S. warplanes usually target Al-Shabaab in Somalia.