Somalia: Southwest Army Claims Key Victory Over Al-Shabab in Bay Region

At least three people have been confirmed dead and four wounded in the combat between the allied troops and the Al-Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab militants. The regional official said the coalition forces have overpowered the Al-Shabaab fighters during the skirmish and inflicted them heavy casualties. However, there were no independent sources confirming the official's claims.

The deputy commissioner of Bay regional administration on the security said Southwest army made gains against Al-Shabaab following battle in the region. The fighting erupted after Southwest state troops supported by Somali national army have launched a joint offensive on Al-Shabaab near Qansah Dheere town.

