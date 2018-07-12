Somalia: Southwest Army Claims Key Victory Over Al-Shabab in Bay Region

The deputy commissioner of Bay regional administration on the security said Southwest army made gains against Al-Shabaab following battle in the region. The fighting erupted after Southwest state troops supported by Somali national army have launched a joint offensive on Al-Shabaab near Qansah Dheere town.
At least three people have been confirmed dead and four wounded in the combat between the allied troops and the Al-Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab militants. The regional official said the coalition forces have overpowered the Al-Shabaab fighters during the skirmish and inflicted them heavy casualties. However, there were no independent sources confirming the official's claims.