Kenya: Senator Mutula Breathes Fire Over Mistreatment of SGR Workers

A video of Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior during a Senate debate on the alleged mistreatment of Kenyan employees working on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has gone viral online.

The senator, in the video, recounts that apart from the media reports on the mistreatment of employees, Makueni residents have also suffered.

He mentioned a case of a school in Emali split by the railway construction and the recent flooding in Sultan Hamud due to the blocking of culverts.

"When a Chinese who cannot speak English is manning a gate, what are you talking about you fellows? If you don't wake up and smell the coffee senators... lets get to the bottom of this country or history is going to judge us so harshly when we begin paying and selling our country to the Chinese," he said.

Senator number One @SenMutula breathing fire. #SGRSlavery pic.twitter.com/ftKuzkSpOM

- Patrick Safari (@patricksafariR) July 12, 2018

The video elicited mixed reactions online with most users praising the senator for speaking on behalf of Kenyans who feel the country is headed to the wrong direction.

He is among the very few leaders who knows their work and why they were elected..

-- Peter (@PC75820710) July 12, 2018

He is the only sober senator we have

-- Mandela Onchwati 🇰🇪 🇿🇦 (@mandelaonchwati) July 12, 2018

The only problem in Kenya is people don't want to be told the truth thankyou senator for being firm and holding the branch of truth

-- Nick _kamoja (@Nickamoja) July 12, 2018

Why cant we just have 10 of Mr. Kilonzos in Parliament... .kenya would be something 💯

-- Mkenya +254 (@elistah254) July 12, 2018

These are the kind of leaders we need, @governorkibwana has and is doing a great job in Makueni county. I hope @SenMutula will succeed him and keep the fire ablaze

-- Ms. Essy's grandson (@zgadgetgeek) July 12, 2018