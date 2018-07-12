12 July 2018

Kenya: Kibera Residents Agree to Pave Way for New Road After Striking Pay Deal

By Hilary Kimuyu

Kibera residents will pave way for the construction of a road through the slum after agreeing to resettlement action plan that will include compensation.

The construction of the Ngong Road-Kibera-Kiungu Karumba-Langata link road has been in limbo over fears that the residents will not move out of the road reserve.

Nubian Rights Forum (NRF) chairperson Shafi Ali Hussein, who represents the Nubian Community, had on Tuesday said that the two sides resolved to compensate those who would be affected by the construction of the road.

In the meeting, presided over by Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KHCHR) chairperson Kagwiria Mbogori and National Land Commission (NLC) vice-chairperson Commissioner Abigael Mbagaya-Mukolwe, the institutions agreed on a resettlement action plan.

On Thursday Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) confirmed as much, tweeting that the residents will relocate from the road reserve.

At least 30, 000 residents are expected to be affected.

"Thank you Kibera residents for willingly relocating to pave way for construction of Langata - Ngong Road Link, the road will greatly ease traffic along Langata & Ngong road."

Thank you Kibera residents for willingly relocating to pave way for construction of Langata - Ngong Road Link , the road will greatly ease traffic along Langata & Ngong road. @okothkenneth @HabariKibra @JamesMacharia_ @HakiKNCHR @KagwiriaMbogori https://t.co/grmE0CRmLO pic.twitter.com/2LbzytY8qh

- KURA (@KURAroads) July 12, 2018

Last week the government ordered Kibera residents living on a road reserve to vacate or be evicted in 12 days. Areas which were to be affected included Kambi Muru, Mashimoni, Lindi and Kisumu Ndogo.

The proposed dual carriageway, also known as missing link 12, was identified in 2014 as one of the roads to be constructed to ease traffic jam in Nairobi.

The bypass will run through the slum for 2.5 km from the DC's office in the north, to the Kibera South Health centre, into Lang'ata then to Kungu Karumba Road.

The bypass will be 60 metres wide. It will also have 2.5 metres wide bicycle tracks on each side, 2.5 metres wide footpaths and piped drains on the outer side kerbs.

