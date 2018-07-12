12 July 2018

Kenya: Govt Mulls Abolishing Boarding Schools Over Arson - Kipsang

By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The Education Ministry is mulling the abolition of boarding schools in the country due to increased arson cases.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang says this will stem the rising cases of unrest in schools, in the wake of massive destruction after more than 30 schools were torched countrywide in the past two weeks.

Most of the affected schools have already been closed and students involved arrested, including eight from Kisii High School who were charged on Thursday.

Kipsang, who was addressing MPs in the Education Committee in Parliament, says some students have been colluding with teachers to cause chaos to protest the transfer of head teachers.

