12 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: City Blogger Appeals for Help to Undergo Surgery

By Nahashon Musungu

A Nairobi blogger is appealing for financial assistance to enable her undergo surgery to rectify an anomaly in her ears.

Olivia Nyabwazi Moraira, also known by the alias Kabz Nyar Kisii, took to her official Facebook page to make the plea.

Her posts on social media have always been critical of the Jubilee government.

"I have been experiencing a consistent headache and nose bleeding," the blogger told Nairobi News.

"At times I do not hear properly unless the person communicating with me raises his or her voice. The doctors at Aga Khan in Kisumu have diagnosed me with bilateral hearing loss and say I need to undergo an operation before the situation gets out of hand."

She needs Sh250,000 for the operation.

Moraira hit the headlines when she was dramatically arrested by plainclothes policemen at her home in Kisii in September last year and driven to a Nairobi court where she was charged with ethnic contempt contrary to section 62 (1) of the National Cohesion and Integration Act No. 12 of 2008.

She denied the charges and was released on bail.

