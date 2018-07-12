Kenya: Marakwet East MP Bowen Bounces Back After Appeal Court Ruling

Nairobi — The Court of Appeal in Eldoret has set aside a High Court decision nullifying the election of Kangogo Bowen as Marakwet East MP.

A three-judge bench led by Justice Erastus Githinji ruled that there was no proof on claims of massive irregularities and illegalities.

"In the circumstances, the judgement of the election court cannot stand. The appeal and the second and third appellant's cross appeals are accordingly allowed and the judgement of the election court together with all orders are hereby set aside," the court ruled.

The judges also dismissed findings that two unregistered polling stations were used on the voting day.

While celebrating his victory, Bowen thanked the electorate saying he would not have made it into office without them.

"I want to thank my lawyers and my supporters in Marakwet East. You were all patient with me and stood by me throughout. Now we should focus on the work that is before us," he stated.

During the election, he had defeated former MP Linah Kilimo by about 1,000 votes.

He appealed the lower court's decision, arguing that it relied on evidence not presented in court to nullify his election.

He also said there were no irregularities in the election.