Kenya: Storm Over MPs, Senators Enjoying World Cup at 'Taxpayers' Expense'

Kenyans have camped on social media top vent their anger following media claims that a group of Senators and MPs have gone to Russia to watch the World Cup reportedly at taxpayers' cost.

The Star newspaper broke the story before photos soon emerged on social media showing the legislators having the time of their lives in Russia.

In one such photo, Senators James Orengo and Millicent Omanga were pictured in a stadium watching the semi-final match between England and Croatia on Wednesday night.

The legislators who travelled Russia for the World Cup are Senators Cleophas Malala and Aaron Cheruiyot, Members of Parliament Peter Kaluma, Wafula Wamunyinyi and Victor Munyaka.

They are also expected to watch the final match between France and Croatia at the Luzhiniki stadium in Moscow.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Achesa has said the ministry recommended only six MPs from the Sports Committee, but media reports claim up to 20 legislators have travelled to Russia at taxpayers' expense.

Here are some of the comments by angry Kenyans.

#MPs, No benefits from this trip by MPigs to Kenyans except waste of taxpayers money.They will learn Nothing to benefit sports in the Country.The trip should have been by Officials of football fraternity. fly to Russia to enjoy World Cup https://t.co/hVu4CyJ2YZ via @TheStarKenya

- Peter Maina (@PeteroMaina) July 12, 2018

20 MPs fly to Russia to enjoy World Cup https://t.co/jMNjzGehIT via @TheStarKenya Are these the same people expected to raise a voice about corruption? Benchmarking in Russia? Do the math of how much they have spent. Kenyans, let's be woke! #STOPTheseTHIEVES 😡😡😡😡

- Bernheim (@legrandespirit) July 12, 2018

NO DIFFERENCE with the scandals they have been "investigating" ~ 20 MPs fly to Russia to enjoy the World Cup ~ Who will save Kenyans from #RipoffKenya? Solai community in Nakuru still reeling in pain of lost livelihoods as Sen. Millicent Omanga and others take selfies in Moscow pic.twitter.com/xnPiNgBmXK

- Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) (@ConsumersKenya) July 12, 2018

#AmKenyan Another 'benchmarking' trip paid by our taxes for MPIGS. KENYANS TAFADHALI WE MUST #STOPTheseTHIEVES!!! https://t.co/I9dWWYmk9g

- #AmKenyan (@WanjeriNderu) July 12, 2018

A group of Kenyan MP's & lawmakers in a Russia hotel debating about buying buying tickets to the WC final or France v Uruguay at this late hour, spending 30K on drinks & bringing in "visitors from outside" to their rooms. Our country, man.

- Mahia Mutua (@MahiaMutua) July 4, 2018