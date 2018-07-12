12 July 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Chebukati Ordered to Appear in Court Over Chiloba's Suspension

By Racheal Mburu

Nairobi — Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati has been given a month to show cause why he should not be cited for contempt of court.

Justice Stephen Radido has directed Chebukati to personally present himself in court over IEBC Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba's suspension.

Commissioners Abdi Yakub Galiye and Boya Molu have also been directed to appear in court.

"A 30-day notice is hereby issued requiring the respondents to personally attend court to show cause why contempt of court proceedings should not be commenced against them," ruled judge Radido.

The judge issued the directive during the hearing Chiloba's case seeking to have Chebukati jailed for six months for denying him access to his office.

Chiloba has accused Chebukati and co- commissioners of purporting to suspend him in a manner intended to otherwise render the decision of the court ineffectual.

He now wants the court to set aside the recent decision to send him on compulsory leave for three more months stopped.

Lawyer Andrew Wandabwa for Chiloba told the court that due process was not followed in suspending his client.

Kenya

