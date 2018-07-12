Namibia: Crime Drops By 5,4 Percent in Hardap Region

CRIMES reported to the police in the Hardap region fell by 5,4% during the 2017/18 financial year.

Figures also show that some 5 332 cases were reported to the police during the 2017/18 financial year, compared to 5 634 in the previous period.

Hardap governor Esme Isaack revealed these statistics during her state of the region address on Tuesday, adding that the most prevalent crimes in the region were assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, domestic-related crimes, rape, housebreaking, stock theft and drug offences.

Police have also confiscated drugs with an estimated value of N$254 663 during the previous financial year.

During February this year, police seized a total of 10 full cannabis parcels, as well as 11 cannabis and 78 Mandrax tablets with an estimated value of N$35 160 during separate drug raids.

Two Namibian citizens aged 26 and 35 were arrested in connection with the drug seizures.

Isaack said the crimes were mostly driven by poverty, unemployment, alcohol and drug abuse and greed, while transport and workforce shortages as well as inadequate accommodation for police officers were challenges facing the region.

She thus called on crime prevention structures at all levels and the regional community to supplement the efforts of the police in combating crime in the region.

"It is equally important to reflect on our crime statistics of the region to indicate the importance of collective efforts to fight crime at all fronts," said Isaack.