Namibia: Killer Father Sentenced to Life in Prison

A FORMER security guard who murdered his two children in Windhoek in December 2009 was sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment today.

Judge Nate Ndauendapo sentenced Jonas Penovanhu Shinana (34) to life imprisonment over the murder of his son, Matheus Shinana (6), and to a second life prison term over the murder of his three-year-old daughter, Emilia Naatye Shinana, at the end of Shinana's trial in the Windhoek High Court. The judge ordered that the two sentences should run concurrently - leaving Shinana with an effective period of at least 25 years in prison lying ahead of him before he could be considered for release on parole.

Shinana was found guilty on two counts of murder in November last year.

The two children were killed when their throats were cut in Shinana's house in Windhoek during the night of 23 to 24 December 2009. Shinana also tried to end his own life by hanging himself, but his suicide bid failed.