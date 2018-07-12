12 July 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Killer Father Sentenced to Life in Prison

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Werner Menges

A FORMER security guard who murdered his two children in Windhoek in December 2009 was sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment today.

Judge Nate Ndauendapo sentenced Jonas Penovanhu Shinana (34) to life imprisonment over the murder of his son, Matheus Shinana (6), and to a second life prison term over the murder of his three-year-old daughter, Emilia Naatye Shinana, at the end of Shinana's trial in the Windhoek High Court. The judge ordered that the two sentences should run concurrently - leaving Shinana with an effective period of at least 25 years in prison lying ahead of him before he could be considered for release on parole.

Shinana was found guilty on two counts of murder in November last year.

The two children were killed when their throats were cut in Shinana's house in Windhoek during the night of 23 to 24 December 2009. Shinana also tried to end his own life by hanging himself, but his suicide bid failed.

Namibia

Sex Videos Shown in Child Rape Trial

Pornographic material was found stored on a cellphone belonging to a former Otjiwarongo school hostel supervisor who is… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.