Chaotic scenes erupted outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday, as Duduzane Zuma left the building.

Zuma, the son of South Africa's former president, appeared in court on two counts of culpable homicide.

His case was postponed to August for the content of the docket and for details of related inquest proceedings.

However, after a quick appearance which lasted for about five minutes, an altercation broke out between Black First, Land First leader Andile Mngxitama and AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel outside the court.

BLF members, who were supporting Zuma, prevented Kriel from speaking to the media and accused him of being racist.

Kriel was apparently in court to support the families of the deceased.

"You are racist. You are a settler and you are a land thief. You must go back to Holland," Mngxitama shouted at Kriel.

Another BLF member shouted:" You have no right to speak on anything concerning black people."

A few members also walked around in shackles with their faces covered, saying "hands off Duduzane Zuma".

Zuma, who was flanked by the media and police shortly after his appearance, was supported by his sisters.

The former president was apparently also spotted in one of the VIP protection vehicles outside court.

The case involves the death of two people after Zuma's Porche crashed into a minibus taxi in 2014.

