12 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Highveld Lions Add to Coaching Staff

Wandile Gwavu and Nandile Tyali have been appointed by the Highveld Lions as assistant coach and strength and conditioning coach, respectively.

Gwavu joins after a successful stint as the Gauteng U19 and Academy Head Coach. He was the Assistant Coach to the U19 South Africa team that participated in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup earlier this year and is serving in the same role to the SA U19 team currently touring England.

"Wandile is no stranger to the bizhub Highveld Lions set up. He has all-round experience, his knowledge of U19 cricket will be instrumental in helping us strengthen our pipeline for performance at this level," says head coach, Enoch Nkwe.

Tyali has worked with various teams as Strength and Conditioning coach, namely the Warriors U23 team, SA Invitation XI, CSA National Academy and the Emerging SA teams.

"Nandile's understanding of the workload of cricketers from a skills point of view is highly valuable in bringing in the balance required with regards the physical fitness of players," added Nkwe.

Greg Fredericks, Chief Executive Officer commented: "We are excited to have both Wandile and Nandile on board. Their appointment is in line with the turnaround strategy initiated by the board earlier this year. We believe the energy, passion and new ideas they bring to the table will complement the fresh and innovative vision that the new head coach, Enoch Nkwe, is introducing into the franchise."

Source: Sport24

South Africa

