South Africa: BLF, AfriForum Stand-Off Outside Court At Zuma Case

Former president Jacob Zuma appeared briefly outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday to support his son Duduzane, whose culpable homicide case was postponed to August. Neither Zuma got involved in the Black First Land First confrontation with Afriforum.

Duduzane Zuma's supporters claim that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is politically targeting the 34-year-old and a flyer shared by a group called "Freedom for Duduzane" called on them to protest outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday morning. Few showed up before the case.

The 34-year-old appeared briefly on two counts of culpable homicide before the case was postponed to 23 August, allowing prosecutors time to deliver the case docket and record of inquest to Zuma's defence team.

A convoy of police VIP Protection Unit cars waited outside court as Duduzane Zuma left. His father, former president Jacob Zuma, sat on the back seat of a BMW. He reportedly planned to attend court and support his son but arrived too late. He did not get out of the vehicle.

Photo: Former president Jacob Zuma's silhouette as he leaves the...