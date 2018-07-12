12 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: BLF, AfriForum Stand-Off Outside Court At Zuma Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Greg Nicolson and Bheki Simelane

Former president Jacob Zuma appeared briefly outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday to support his son Duduzane, whose culpable homicide case was postponed to August. Neither Zuma got involved in the Black First Land First confrontation with Afriforum.

Duduzane Zuma's supporters claim that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is politically targeting the 34-year-old and a flyer shared by a group called "Freedom for Duduzane" called on them to protest outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday morning. Few showed up before the case.

The 34-year-old appeared briefly on two counts of culpable homicide before the case was postponed to 23 August, allowing prosecutors time to deliver the case docket and record of inquest to Zuma's defence team.

A convoy of police VIP Protection Unit cars waited outside court as Duduzane Zuma left. His father, former president Jacob Zuma, sat on the back seat of a BMW. He reportedly planned to attend court and support his son but arrived too late. He did not get out of the vehicle.

Photo: Former president Jacob Zuma's silhouette as he leaves the...

South Africa

Why I Visited Buhari - South African President Ramaphosa

The South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, who visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday has given… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.