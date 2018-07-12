12 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Drug-Related Investigation Into Cape Town DJ and His Wife Complete

The investigation of drug possession charges against popular radio and club DJ Dino Michael and his wife Janine has been finalised, the Cape Town Magistrate's Court heard on Thursday.

The couple, both out on bail, appeared calm as they made their second court appearance.

They heard that their case was ready to be transferred to the Cape Town Regional Court.

Defence lawyer Pete Mihalik said there appeared to be some confusion as the investigating officer had informed him he was still waiting for a forensic report.

"It appears they have just received it," he said, indicating he was happy for the matter to be postponed.

He is to receive further particulars by the time the couple appear again next month.

Michael and his wife were arrested in April after the Hawks allegedly found a large stash of drugs at their home in the upmarket City Bowl suburb of Tamboerskloof.

Both have been charged with possession of drugs, namely cocaine and MDMA (ecstasy), with a street value of R2.6m. They were also found in possession of R293 000 in cash.

It was previously revealed in court that Michael was asthmatic and had two heart attacks before.

Michael was granted R50 000 bail and his wife R10 000, on condition that they do not leave the Western Cape.

