12 July 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Port Elizabeth Flying Squad Recover Hijacked Vehicle

Excellent communication and speedy circulation of a hijacked truck early this morning, 12/07 resulted in its recovery with most of its contents still in the vehicle.

It is alleged that at about 06:30, a truck was delivering alcohol at a company in Sydenham Road. It was still early and no one was there to receive it. The driver parked the truck and got off and as he was walking to an office, he noticed a Quantum bakkie parked behind his truck. He immediately suspected that something was amiss and ran to the business next day for help. As he did so, he saw his truck drive off with his 3 passengers inside.

The truck was carrying a load of alcohol estimated at about R1, 2 million. Within ten minutes, Port Elizabeth Flying Squad recovered the truck in Dyasi Street in New Brighton. Almost all of its contents was still intact. The passengers alleged that they were dropped off in Veeplaas.

