12 July 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Assistance Sought in Solving a Theft Case

The Provincial Task Team is making an urgent appeal to the members of the community with the whereabouts of the two males in the attached picture. Police believe they could assist them in solving a case of theft that took place on 15 August 2017, at King Shaka International Airport.

It is alleged the victim had a substantial amount of cash in his possession while he was at the airport when unknown men posed as police officers and took the complainants two suitcases which contained cash, other items and they fled the scene. A case of theft was then registered.

The police believe the men in the attached photo can be of an assistance in solving the case. Anyone with the information of their whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer SM Govender on 079 500 0763 or our Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

