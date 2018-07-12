South Africa: Khayelitsha Cluster Successes

press release

Two suspects arrested for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition

This morning, Thursday 12 July 2018, during two separate incidents, two suspects were arrested for being in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition in Khayelitsha. The arrest followed as police acted on information about illegal firearms in Kwezi Park and Site B.

During the first incident at about 04:00 this morning information was followed up and police arrested a suspect in possession of two illegal firearms and ammunition.

In another incident at 03:00 this morning a suspect was arrested, as information from the public led to his arrest. Inside the residence eight rounds of live ammunition were recovered.Both suspects are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court soon, on charges of possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

Two burglary suspects arrested in khayelitsha

Two men aged 26 and 27 were arrested last night in connection with a burglary that had been reported on Sunday, 8 July 2018 at BM Block in Site B, Khayelitsha.

The complainant left his house locked, and upon his return, he noticed that his door was open. Items including electrical equipment, were stolen from the house. Both suspects were positively linked to the case and are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court soon on charges of housebreaking and theft.

Two robbery suspects arrested in harare

Two men aged 19 and 28 were arrested in SST Town Two for robbing a victim of his cellular telephone.

Yesterday (Wednesday, 2018-07-11) just after 13:00 the victim was walking in the area when three unknown suspects approached him and asked for a cigarette. The victim stated that he did not have any. The suspects began to threaten him and searched the victim, after which they ran away with his cellular telephone.

The victim followed them and noticed a law enforcement vehicle. He then requested assistance and two of the suspects were arrested.

The two arrested suspects are expected to make a court appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court soon, on charges of robbery with a weapon other than a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Two arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle

Two Zimbabwean nationals, aged 24 and 32, were arrested this morning, Thursday 12 July 2018, just after 01:20 on the R44 direction Cape Town in Somerset West. Police on patrol duties in the vicinity noticed the suspicious looking vehicle, a White City Golf. The vehicle was pulled over and tested. Members discovered that the vehicle had been stolen in Wynberg. Both suspects were arrested.

They are due to appear tomorrow, Friday 13 July 2018, in the Somerset West Magistrate's Court, on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Two arrested in lwandle for dealing in liquor without a licence

Operations focussing on illegal liquor outlets led to the arrest of two people from Lwandle. Yesterday, Wednesday, 11 July 2018, at 14:30, police conducted several operations in the area where two people were selling liquor without a licence. The liquor was confiscated and the two people (one man and one woman) were arrested. The two are expected to appear in Strand Magistrate's Court soon on a charge of dealing in liquor without a licence.

All SAPS members involved in these are commended for the outstanding arrests. These operations will continue in the Khayelitsha Cluster.