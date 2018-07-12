South Africa: Three Shot Dead in Cape Town Drive-By Shooting

Three people were shot dead in a drive-by shooting in broad daylight in Lentegeur on Thursday, Western Cape police said.

Spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the shooting took place at the corners of Eisleben and Morgenster roads at about midday.

"Upon members' arrival on the scene they found three men seated in a white Ford Focus at the intersection, who had been shot. [They] were declared dead by paramedics," he said.

The victims are understood to be aged between 21 and 43.

"It is believed that the men were on their way to Mitchells Plain and at the intersection, unknown suspect(s) driving in an unknown motor vehicle fired several shots, fatally wounding the men."

The possibility that the shooting may be gang-related is under investigation, Van Wyk said.

Source: News24