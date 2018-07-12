South Africa: Operation Fiela 2, Taxi Operation - Blue Downs, Delft

press release

Ongoing operations targeting taxi violence, disrupting gangs, addressing persons of interest, focusing on illegal firearms, drugs and dangerous weapons and targeting gang kingpins are being carried out continuously in the Western Cape.

On Tuesday 10 July 2018, a taxi operation was conducted in the Delft area, during which numerous successes were achieved. It was a joint operation with Metro Police, Law Enforcement and Traffic collaborating with South African Police Service. During the operation 542 persons and 325 vehicles were searched. At the same time nine known drug outlets were visited and drugs confiscated included among others, a substantial amount of dagga, including 178 parcels, two bags and 35.5kg of the substance.

Three arrests were made for possession of drugs and possession of dagga. Five arrests were made in two cases for the illegal possession of ammunition totalling 44 rounds, which were confiscated. A total of 612 traffic fines were issued to the value of R600 700. Tracing of wanted persons by detectives resulted in two arrests of persons wanted for murder.

One arrest was of a top 20 wanted person for a murder that was committed in 2006 in Delft. The second arrest was for a person wanted for another murder in Delft, which dates back to 2009. These operations also increase police visibility in the areas where they are conducted.