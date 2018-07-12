South Africa: Recycling Centre Set Alight During Violent Zwelihle Protest

Zwelihle residents set a local recycling centre alight after battling the police for a third day in a row on Thursday.

When News24 arrived at the scene in Mbeki Road, Hermanus, police started firing rubber bullets and teargas at protesters near the burning recycling centre.

A large group of protesters fled up a nearby hill when the police arrived.

Close by in Schulphoek Road, hundreds of protesters used rocks as they defiantly fought back police.

Water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets only managed to hold the crowd off for a few minutes as they edged closer and closer to the police.

As community leaders promised, burning tyres blockaded all entrances to Zwelihle.

The R43 running past Zwelihle, remained closed for most of the day after rocks and tyres were used to block the main road.

The unrest flared up on Tuesday evening when the public library was set alight.

Zwelihle Renewal spokesperson Theron Mqu said that the arrest of his colleague Gcobani Ndzongana was the reason for the protest.

It is believed that Ndzongana has been arrested on charges of incitement and destruction of property.

