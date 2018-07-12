12 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Recycling Centre Set Alight During Violent Zwelihle Protest

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zwelihle residents set a local recycling centre alight after battling the police for a third day in a row on Thursday.

When News24 arrived at the scene in Mbeki Road, Hermanus, police started firing rubber bullets and teargas at protesters near the burning recycling centre.

A large group of protesters fled up a nearby hill when the police arrived.

Close by in Schulphoek Road, hundreds of protesters used rocks as they defiantly fought back police.

Water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets only managed to hold the crowd off for a few minutes as they edged closer and closer to the police.

As community leaders promised, burning tyres blockaded all entrances to Zwelihle.

The R43 running past Zwelihle, remained closed for most of the day after rocks and tyres were used to block the main road.

The unrest flared up on Tuesday evening when the public library was set alight.

Zwelihle Renewal spokesperson Theron Mqu said that the arrest of his colleague Gcobani Ndzongana was the reason for the protest.

It is believed that Ndzongana has been arrested on charges of incitement and destruction of property.

Source: News24

South Africa

Why I Visited Buhari - South African President Ramaphosa

The South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, who visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday has given… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.